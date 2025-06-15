Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 76,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Duke Energy stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.