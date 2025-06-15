TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Down 46.5% in May

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TechPrecision stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.32% of TechPrecision worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TPCS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,102. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

TechPrecision ( NASDAQ:TPCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 24.25%.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

