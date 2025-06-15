Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $64.24 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $64,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $512.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.57 and a 200-day moving average of $538.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

