Retirement Solution LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $19.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
