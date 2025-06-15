Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

