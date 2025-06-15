HT Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,784 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

