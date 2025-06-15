RHS Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,386,000 after purchasing an additional 230,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,723,000 after purchasing an additional 973,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,183,000 after purchasing an additional 176,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $90.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

