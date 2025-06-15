Best Fitness Stocks To Research – June 14th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Paychex, and GAP are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and fitness sector—this includes gym chains, exercise-equipment manufacturers, wearable-tech firms and fitness-app developers. Investors buy these stocks to tap into growing consumer interest in wellness, preventive healthcare and active lifestyles. Their performance tends to reflect trends in consumer spending, technological innovation and the popularity of new fitness habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.45. 51,345,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,804,401. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.11. 4,511,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,630. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.60.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Paychex stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

GAP stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,993,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. GAP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

