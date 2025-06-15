Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,548 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $64,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $180.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.