Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – June 14th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, and Bank of New York Mellon are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, development or support of energy from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth and technological advances of the clean-energy sector, while also taking on risks tied to regulatory shifts, resource intermittency and evolving market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,363,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,764,997. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $88.50. 3,527,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

