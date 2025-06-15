MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 261,426 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261,426 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock worth $9,360,205. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

