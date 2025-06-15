Prentice Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,400,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

