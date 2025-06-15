Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 30th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity at Douglas Dynamics

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $454,006.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,345.36. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

