Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 132,840 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,586,000. MFA Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 85,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

