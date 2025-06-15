Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

