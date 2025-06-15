Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $25.96 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 70,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 278.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

