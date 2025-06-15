Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 364,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 203,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $286.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

