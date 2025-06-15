Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Increased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in AON by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,582,000 after purchasing an additional 960,204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AON by 56,460.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,052,000 after purchasing an additional 760,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AON by 5,877.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $352.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $285.35 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.