CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.7% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

