Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 140 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $6,544,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

