Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $23.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 854,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,054,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,276.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 538,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,457 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

