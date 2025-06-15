Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $370.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $416.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

