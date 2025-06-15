Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $88.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1,058.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,431 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $88,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 89,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 62,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

