MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 27,242 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cencora were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $295.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.