Top Lithium Stocks To Research – June 12th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that mine, refine or process lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid energy storage. Because lithium is critical to the clean-energy transition, these stocks offer investors exposure to growing demand for electric transportation and renewable power systems. At the same time, they can be volatile due to swings in commodity prices, capital-intensive extraction costs and evolving battery-technology trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.69. 7,488,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,578,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $472.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,500. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $58.68. 1,493,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68.

