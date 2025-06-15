Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 273 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $4,205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,667,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,866,000 after buying an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.59.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $267.58 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $204.62 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,891.35. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.