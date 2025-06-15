Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,671 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,259,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 324,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,927,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:BK opened at $88.50 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

