Optas LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

