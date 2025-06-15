Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $28.98 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of PH stock opened at $653.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.16. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

