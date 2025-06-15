Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $222.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

