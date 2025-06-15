Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.94 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,680,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,772,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 922,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 918,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,549,000 after acquiring an additional 470,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

