Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.7% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

