iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 17.3% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,250,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,090,000 after buying an additional 91,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

