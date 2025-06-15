Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

