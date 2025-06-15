Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading 280.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 280.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on ADXS
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading
