The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $35,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CI opened at $317.03 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

