iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $32.97. 2,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 687% from the average session volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

