Promising Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – June 14th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Hilton Worldwide are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, operating or franchising hotels and other lodging properties. They give investors exposure to the hospitality sector, with performance tied to room occupancy rates, average daily rates, tourism trends and broader economic cycles. Major examples include chains such as Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $163.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5,298.38. 261,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,306. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,098.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4,944.08.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $22.39. 36,856,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,514,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE HLT traded down $6.74 on Friday, hitting $243.81. 2,254,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,381. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.66.

