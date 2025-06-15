ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 37,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 65,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

Get ActivePassive Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.