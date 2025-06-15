Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.