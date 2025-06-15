Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 7,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Vår Energi AS Stock Up 2.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

About Vår Energi AS

(Get Free Report)

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.