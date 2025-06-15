Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

