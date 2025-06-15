Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 8,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 4.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.