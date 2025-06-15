Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Crawford United Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CRAWA opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.77. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Crawford United had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

