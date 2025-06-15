Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Crawford United Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CRAWA opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.77. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Crawford United had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million.

Crawford United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.