Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 38,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

