Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in May

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 11,248.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

DLAKY stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa Increases Dividend

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2226 per share. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Deutsche Lufthansa’s previous dividend of $0.22. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

