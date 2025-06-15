Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Down 68.4% in May

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.80. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.06 million during the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 19.37%.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.