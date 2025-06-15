Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 2,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 25,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

