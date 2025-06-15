Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.68 and last traded at $51.68. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

