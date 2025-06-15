Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $32.34 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Commerzbank had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.26. Commerzbank’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,022.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

